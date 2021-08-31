Expelled from flight because of loose mask, couple revolts and takes private jet

Photo: Ross O’Rourke via Twitter





On Thursday (26), a couple was kicked off an American Airlines flight that would go from Miami to Cincinatti, but says they “revenged” after renting a private jet. The dispute between the two and a flight attendant began after the crew member understood that the mask the woman was wearing was not suitable for the flight, as it did not adequately cover her face, in addition to falling under her nose.

An argument broke out on board and the flight attendant suggested that the woman wear a mask provided by the airline. Faced with the refusal, the only alternative offered to the couple was to leave the aircraft. After another refusal, the police were called and all passengers were forced to disembark from the plane, causing a long delay in the flight.

A passenger witnessed what happened and shared the story on the microblog Twitter. This is Michael Foster, a pastor at East River Church in Batavia, Ohio, who anticipated his flight home a day early. He told the story saying that the couple tried to explain themselves and that the mask had fallen off as they boarded with both hands occupied.

According to the pastor, the couple was calm at first and tried to justify the fact that the mask was falling off. Foster said that, in his opinion, the airline representative was impatient and that would have started the discussion that culminated in everyone’s disembarkation.

The pastor took the couple’s pain on Twitter and charged American Airlines, which responded. However, he was not satisfied and said in a rejoinder that “a generic response from a social media intern would not resolve the situation.” He again demanded that the matter be addressed.

Anyway, the O’Rourke couple appeared hours later in other tweets, already aboard an executive jet and saying that “that was their revenge”. Her husband, Ross O’Rourke, who describes himself as a former Marine and combat veteran, said: “American Airlines! You discriminated and harassed my wife and me yesterday. Today, we are flying a proven jet and will NEVER fly American again, and be harassed by its fickle and temperamental flight attendants.” He then marks his wife on the social network and says “sweet victory” along with a photo of the two of them inside the private jet. The man says he plans to sue American Airlines for discrimination.

