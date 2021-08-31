Extremely shaken, Poliana Rocha appears in tears when she receives news of the death in her family: “Feeling terrible”

Leonardo’s wife spent the weekend away and, on her return home, was greeted with deplorable news; Look

Poliana Rocha appeared shaken on social networks this Monday (30).

Using Instagram’s Stories tool, the wife of Leonardo appeared crying and announced that her little dog, Petra, passed away last weekend.

In a sequence of videos, the blonde said that the pet fell into the pool at the mansion and drowned while the owner was not at home, as she spent her last break traveling.

“I came here to share some very bad news that is killing me today. I learned now that I arrived from a trip that Petra has passed away. Petra is my companion, a happy, fun little dog… And she fell into the pool at the end of the week”, she began, crying.

“I wasn’t at home, but I had someone to look at, but I still don’t know how it went. He says she fell into the pool and drowned. ‘day-to-day I didn’t put it. I thought she was already used to the pool because she’s here every day”.

Poliana also said that the dog had already had an accident like that before, but this did not happen again later. “I’m feeling terrible. My house was sad without her. There are other puppies here, but there are none like Petra.”

