Luciana Cardoso, Faustão’s wife, used social media to thank Tiago Leifert for the tribute he paid to the former Domingão presenter when he said goodbye to Super Dança, this Sunday (29/8). “My thanks to Tiago for his words and for being such a human and true guy. Brazil loves you because you are that friend that everyone wants to have. Knowing how to be victorious being generous is for few people. And you are like that,” wrote Faust’s wife.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“That’s why he is so deserving of all his achievements. May you shine a lot on your walk and know that you have true friends like you around here forever. Our affection and kiss for you, for Boninho and all the team that put on a show”, she added, also mentioning the attraction’s director.

Moments before announcing Paolla Oliveira’s victory, Tiago Leifert was moved to tears when he ended his time on the program and remembered his friendship with Faustão.

