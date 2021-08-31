Faustão’s wife thanks Tiago Leifert after a noble attitude live: “Deserving of your achievements”

Luciana Cardoso wrote an open letter in which she praised the presenter’s professionalism; read in full

Luciana Cardoso prepared a special space on their social networks this Monday (30) to reciprocate all the affection of James Leifert.

After the live message from the presenter last Sunday (29), it was the turn of Fausto Silva’s wife, the Faustian, exalt the communicator.

In the beautiful open letter, she praised her friendship with the husband of Daiana Garbin and also left a message for the director Cute.

“My thanks to Tiago for his words and for being such a human and true guy. Brazil loves you because you are that friend that everyone wants to have. Knowing how to be victorious while being generous is for few. And you are like that. That’s why it is so deserving of all his achievements,” started quoting.

“May you shine a lot on your walk and know that you have true friends like you around here, forever. Our affection and kiss for you, for Boninho and all the team that put on a show”, finished.

SUPER DANCE END

The actress Paolla Oliveira became this Sunday (29) the big winner of the final of the Super Dance of the Famous, special edition of the competition that would mark Faustão’s farewell to Globo.

commanded by James Leifert, who took over the presentation after anticipating the departure of Faust Silva, the program also had as finalists Dandar Mariana and Rodrigo Simas.

The three performed with samba and waltz rhythms. Click here and see how it went.