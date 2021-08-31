Febraban abandons discretion in reaction to Guedes onslaughts and deteriorated economic scenario – 08/30/2021 – Market

Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) abandoned its discreet style and started to enter into clashes with the government of Jair Bolsonaro and, in particular, with the administration of minister Paulo Guedes in the economy.

The institution, which has always acted behind the scenes in defense of the interests of the largest banks in the country, avoiding public exposure, cracked after an attempt to prepare a manifesto for “harmonization between powers” which, in one of the versions, contained direct criticisms of the conduct of the economy.

The tension between the sector and Guedes was aggravated by the deterioration of the economic scenario throughout this year.

In the latest episode, Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil threatened to leave Febraban because they disagreed with a manifesto in defense of democracy endorsed by the institution.

The text was voted remotely by the institutions and, votes won, Caixa and BB then asked the president of Febraban that the letter had the signature of each bank, and not that of Febraban.

Without an answer, they threatened to leave the institution. In the evaluation of both, the institution never made policy, publishing letters, not even when there was a movement for the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff. Neither with the Lava Jato operation.

For the leaders of these institutions, controlled by the Union, signing a letter with this content would be impractical. They considered staying at Febraban only if the document was published with the signature of each bank. Otherwise, they would leave the entity.

Faced with the split, Febraban started to work on another version of the manifesto, which was coordinated by the president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), Paulo Skaf.

The document, which is still being discussed, has as its central theme a request for harmony between the Powers.

Faced with the threat of BB and Caixa to leave Febraban, the deputy attorney general at the Federal Court of Accounts, Lucas Furtado, asked for explanations from the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney. He wants to know if the politicization of these institutions is the reason that could lead to their leaving the entity.

Commenting on the case, Guedes said on Monday (30) having been informed that “someone at Febraban” had turned the document into an attack on the Jair Bolsonaro government.

The entity then responded in a note. “Febraban did not participate in the drafting of a text that contained attacks on the government or opposition to the current economic policy,” he said.

According to sheet he found out, shortly after the minister’s statement, on Monday afternoon, the president of Febraban and the minister spoke by telephone and, according to the interlocutor, the tone was friendly.

In the call, Guedes would have said that he understood that the note approved by Febraban was not a criticism of the government and economic policy.

This is not Guedes’ first friction with Febraban. The main clash involves the minister’s defense of the creation of a tax on financial transactions along the lines of the extinct CPMF.

Banks are against the measure. In September of last year, the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney, said it is very bad that they are “smothering this debate by trying to treat tax reform as if we were only talking about the old or new CPMF”.

The following month, the minister criticized the organization’s actions and accused the group of acting against the plans of the Ministry of Economy.

“Febraban is a lobbying house, very honorable, the lobby is very fair, but it has to be written on the forehead ‘banking lobby’, which is for everyone to understand what it is about. Including, financing studies that have nothing to do with it with the activity of defense of banking transactions. Financing a spending minister to see if the ceiling can be broken, to see if the other side drops,” he said at the time.

In November, Guedes’ team began working on a package of measures to deconcentrate the banking sector and weaken what it called the “Febraban cartel”. As the sheet at the time, the objective was to reduce the dominance of large financial institutions in the market, making room for more participants, with the encouragement of fintechs — leaner companies that use technology to provide banking services.

Since then, measures such as Pix, the instant payment system, and open banking have been implemented amid complaints from banks, especially regarding deadlines.

The open banking schedule, which allows the sharing of data between institutions with the express authorization of the customer, was changed several times under pressure from the banks. The main argument is that the deadlines imposed by the Central Bank would not be reasonable.

In July this year, the president of Febraban asked Guedes to equalize taxation between companies in the financial sector. Fintechs currently collect less tax than larger banks.

The request was poorly received by fintechs. In the assessment of the sector, the organization should ask the government to reduce taxes on large banks, and not to weigh on new companies. They said that this would be a Febraban tactic to limit the entry of competitors into the market.

In another measure that displeased the entity, the government proposed in March this year an increase in the taxation on banks to offset a reduction in taxes on diesel. At the time, Febraban stated that banks already pay more than other sectors.

The combative profile adopted by the entity coincided with the change of management at Febraban in March of last year, when Isaac Sidney took over the presidency of the federation previously commanded by Murilo Portugal.

Founded in 1967, Febraban is the main entity representing banks in the country and has 117 members.

Currently, its boards and directors are named after the largest banks operating in the country, such as Itaú, Bradesco, Santander, JP Morgan, Safra, BTG, Banco do Brasil and Caixa.