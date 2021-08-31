Febraban notes on manifesto calling for harmony between powers – Politics

Febraban (photo: Febraban/Reproduction)

After signing the manifesto for harmony between the three Powers in the country, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) issued a clarification note on the imbroglio that led Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econmica Federal to decide to leave the entity.

In the note, Febraban highlighted that the text entitled “The manifesto A Praa dos Trs Poderes”, articulated by the Federation of Industries of the State of So Paulo (Fiesp) and “prepared by representatives of various sectors, including finance”, sought harmony and not attack the government or oppose economic political opposition.

Here is the note, in full:

Febraban Clarification Note

The manifesto “A Praa dos Trs Poderes”, articulated by the Federation of Industries of the State of So Paulo (Fiesp) and presented last Thursday to business entities with a response deadline of 5 pm on Friday, the result of joint preparation by representatives from various sectors, including finance, over the past week.

Since its inception, FEBRABAN has not participated in the drafting of a text that contains attacks on the government or opposition to current economic policy. The content of the manifesto called for serenity, harmony and collaboration between the Powers of the Republic and warned of the effects of the institutional climate on the expectations of economic agents and on the pace of activity.

FEBRABAN submitted the text to its own government, which approved having its signature on the material. No other text was proposed and approval was specific for the document submitted by FIESP. Its publication in the decision of the federation of banks. FEBRABAN does not comment on positions assigned to its members.