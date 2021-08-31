Federal Revenue Pays R$ 5.1 billion in IR 2021 refunds – News

More than 3.8 million taxpayers receive this Tuesday (31) the payment of the fourth batch of refund of the 2021 Income Tax. The amount paid amounts to R$ 5.1 billion, according to the Federal Revenue.

To find out if the declaration has been released, the taxpayer must access the Internal Revenue Service page (http://idg.receita.fazenda.gov.br). The next batch will be on September 30th. The notice of benefited citizens will always occur one week before the release of funds.

Of the total released, BRL 273,252,487.49 are from taxpayers who have legal priority, such as 8,185 elderly people over 80 years old, 67,893 between 60 and 79 years old, 6,088 with a physical or mental disability or serious illness and 26,647 taxpayers whose main source income is the magisterium.

A total of 3,710,930 non-priority taxpayers who submitted their declaration by August 16 were also covered.

On the Revenue page, in the e-CAC service, you can access the declaration extract and see if there are data inconsistencies identified by processing. In this case, the taxpayer can assess the inconsistencies and make the self-regulation, by submitting a rectifying statement.

The Revenue also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that facilitates consultation of IRPF statements and CPF registration status. With it, it will be possible to consult directly in the IRS databases information on the release of IRPF refunds and the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment

The refund payment is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Declaration. If for some reason the credit is not made (if, for example, the account informed was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, the citizen may reschedule the credit of the amounts in a simple and quick way through the BB Portal, accessing the address: https://www.bb.com.br/irpf, or calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephones 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800-729-0088 (special telephone only for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within 1 (one) year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the IRS website, accessing the Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax menu and clicking on “Request unredeemed refund in the banking network”.