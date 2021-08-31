Federal Revenue Service extends MEI regularization period

The Internal Revenue Service is extending the deadline for settling the debts of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) to September 30th. The outstanding debts in October will be sent to the PGFN for registration in the Active Debt of the Union.

Taxpayers who have debts within the scope of 2016 and who have not paid in installments this year will have their debts sent to the Attorney’s Office. MEIs that only have debts from 2017 or later, or have paid in installments in 2021, will not have their debts sent at this time.

The debts of the 2016 competence are declared by DASN (Annual Declaration of the MEI) of 2017.

It is important to emphasize that despite losing several tax benefits and social security rights, the MEI in debt to the Federal Revenue does not have its CNPJ cancelled.

Registration of MEI debts in the PGFN: MEI has 2016 debts: all debts will be sent to PGFN from October;

MEI has debts from 2016, but paid in 2021: debts will not be sent at this time;

MEI only has debts from 2017 or later: debts will not be sent at this time.

