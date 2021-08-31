First episode director releases backstage photo

The director Kantemir Balagov celebrated the end of filming the first episode of the series The Last of Us at the Instagram. Sharing a clapperboard with the series logo, he thanked the actors Pedro Pascal, Nico Parker and Gabriel Luna. Look:

“My work here is complete. I am very grateful for the opportunity. It was a great experience, with ups and downs. Great love for the whole team.”

The footage from the first season of The Last of Us have been going on for a few weeks in Canada. Recently, another photo from the set was released by actor Gabriel Luna, who will play Joel’s brother in the series – remember here.

The series The Last of Us 20 years pass after the near extinction of humanity. That’s when Joel is hired to take Ellie out of a quarantine zone – what should have been a simple job for him becomes a brutal journey across the United States, where they both depend on each other to survive.

The script will be the responsibility of Craig Mazin, in Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, screenwriter of the game. The direction, meanwhile, will be Kantemir Balagov (a tall woman), which will work with Jasmila ‘bani’ (What Vadis, Aida?) and Ali Abbasi (Border).

The cast still includes Murray Bartlett (looking) and Anna Torv (fringe), in addition to several of the actors who have already worked on the game, such as Merle Dandridge (Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Tommy) and Nico Parker (Sarah). The new production still has no release date set.

