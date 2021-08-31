Flamengo demands payment in cash, and business per boy from the base is increasingly distant

In recent weeks, an interest in the Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, by the wheel João Gomes, of Flamengo. The talks even advanced last week, and the parties reached the value of 5 million euros (approximately R$ 30 million) for 50% of the economic rights of the player.









However, in the final hours of the transfer market, things seem to have stuck. According to reporter Felipe Schmidt, from the GE website, Rubro-Negro claimed payment in cash by João Gomes. Initially, the Arabs would like to make the purchase in installments, and the counter-proposal from the Rio de Janeiro club has not been answered so far.

The rush to sell or not is related to the short time Flamengo has to hire another player for the position. This is because, unlike other centers of world football, the transfer window for Arab football only ends in September, taking some of the Arab rush into negotiations.

At the moment, João Gomes is a reserve in Renato Gaúcho’s team, behind Willian Arão, Diego and Thiago Maia in the position. Newcomer Andreas Pereira joined De Arrascaeta’s spot against Santos, and scored his fourth in the 4-0 victory over Santos. He can also act a little more indented.

Due to the FIFA date, Flamengo will be off for approximately 15 days, returning to the field only on September 12, against Palmeiras, away from home, in direct confrontation in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship.