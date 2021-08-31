Flamengo demands payment in cash, and João Gomes’ negotiation with Arab club stalls | Flamengo

The negotiation between Flamengo and Al Ain for the defensive midfielder João Gomes is locked. The clubs reached an agreement on values ​​- 5 million euros (R$ 30 million at the current price) for 50% of the economic rights of the steering wheel – but the red-black board demands payment in cash. The Arabs have not yet responded to the request and initially wanted to make the purchase in installments.

Without an answer from the Arabs, Gomes is normally at Flamengo’s disposal. He was on the bench in the matches against Grêmio and Santos last week.

1 of 2 João Gomes with the Carioca Championship trophy, won by Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo João Gomes with the Carioca Championship trophy, won by Flamengo — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Flamengo’s demand has already led to other deals with Arab clubs this year. Proposals by Vitinho and Michael, for example, did not go ahead because the board did not facilitate the payment method.

Al Ain, on the other hand, is in no hurry to close the deal. The transfer window in the UAE only closes at the end of September. Gomes was not the club’s first option, which had previously tried to hire Martinelli, from Fluminense.

Gomes, aged 20, has been in Flamengo’s professional squad since 2020. So far, he has played 47 games and scored two goals – one of them, in the final of the 2021 Campeonato Carioca, against Fluminense.