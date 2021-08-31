Flamengo doesn’t give up on David Luiz and talks to the athlete’s exhaustion: ‘Negotiations are going on’

O Flamengo he didn’t give up on David Luiz and has conversations with the athlete’s staff, according to information from reporter Pedro Henrique Torre, from ESPN Brazil. “Negotiations are underway,” said the journalist on Monday (30).

According to the newspaper record, the Brazilian is no longer in the plans of the Benfica, main competitor of the rubro-negros in the fight for the player.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

Despite Jorge Jesus having asked for the defender still in the current window of transfers in Europe, the board of the Portuguese club must not comply with the wish of the ”Mister”.

In Brazil, the leaders of Flamengo, in turn, work to convince the player and bet on the withdrawal of the Portuguese and on mobilizing the fans so that they can bring the defender.

Last week, during Kenedy’s presentation, the club’s vice president of football, Marcos Braz, tried to cool off the rumors surrounding the player, who has been without a club since he left the Arsenal, in June of this year.

David Luiz smiling during Arsenal training Stuart MacFarlane/ Getty Images

The Brazilian played for the London team in the last two European seasons. In the first, he played 43 matches, scored two goals and provided an assist. In the second, there were 30 games, with the same number of goals. Beyond the gunners, David Luiz had passages through Chelsea and by Benfica itself on the old continent.



