Flamengo maintains discretion, but continues to be negotiated by David Luiz

The “David Luiz subject” is nothing new at Flamengo. Over the past few weeks, football vice president Marcos Braz was asked about the defender – who has been without a club since June – and always ruled out the possibility of signing him. Last Friday, the manager said “it is unlikely” that the athlete would strengthen the club. Despite all these denials, the board maintains discretion in the negotiations in the expectation that it will have a happy ending.

This Monday, representatives of Flamengo and David Luiz met, as reported by reporter Flávio Amendola, from TV Bandeirantes.

+ Rodolfo Landim’s management reaches 20 reinforcements at Flamengo; check out!

One of Flamengo’s obstacles is competition from European clubs, but time is playing in favor of Rubro-Negro, since the transfer window ends this Tuesday in the main leagues of the Old Continent.

One of David Luiz’s possible destinations would be Benfica, from Portugal, the club that the defender has already defended. However, according to the newspaper “Record”, coach Jorge Jesus wants to hire a defender for the squad, but the request of Mister, a former Flamengo, should not be met by the direction of the club in Lisbon.