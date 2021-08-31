Florentino has a backstage conversation with Ancelotti and the pair remain at Real Madrid

The window is closing and Real Madrid may not be able to close with Mbappé. O Paris Saint-Germain he played hard to get a lot more money in the business than the meringues were willing to pay. Thus, Florentino Pérez’s dream must remain for the near future, at least that’s what everyone believes at the moment.









On the other hand, the Spanish club is working out the last details for the arrival of the midfielder Camavinga, a Frenchman who draws a lot of attention and is shining with Rennes’ shirt. The athlete’s name was approved by Carlo Ancelotti, who likes his style of play and the deal is practically sealed.

Vallejo and jović, which were out of the plans, will remain in the Santiago Bernabeu. Double will have a golden chance to gain confidence from the current Royal commander. On social networks, Madrid fans understand that the board would need to act faster in the market in order to qualify the squad, since many athletes are at an old age, such as Kroos and Modric.

On the other hand, the meringues top hats believe that the group is very qualified, but that it didn’t yield basically because Zidane wasn’t managing to evolve with his work. Thus, Ancelotti can change that and bring the necessary confidence into the locker room.

Another factor that excites the direction is that Vinicius Junior has been growing a lot in terms of income and may become a big ‘star’ this season. The Brazilian has improved a lot in terms of finishing, he’s more mature and has everything to break the Madrid shirt.