Forbes publishes ranking of the 10 richest women in Brazil

The widow of banker Joseph Safra, Vicky Sarfati Safra is the richest woman in Brazil, according to the ranking released this Monday (30) by Forbes. The survey points out that the so-called “super-rich” increased by 32% this year, from 238 to 315, with 60 of these positions held by women, a female growth of 36% compared to 2020. The number of Brazilian billionaires has almost doubled over the past five years: in 2016, only 32 women appeared on the list. This year it registered that 19% of billionaires in Brazil are women.

The top 10 in this year’s women’s ranking no longer counts on the participation of sisters Valsi, Cladis and Miriam, daughters of Werner Ricardo Voigt, co-founder of the company WEG, from Joinville (SC). The ranking considers participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main criterion. The balance sheet is for the first half, up to June 30 this year. Check the ranking:

1 – Vicky Sarfati Safra: equity of R$ 37 billion – source of fortune: Banco Safra

2 – Luiza Helena Trajano: assets of R$ 23.5 billion – source of fortune: Magazine Luiza

3 – Dulce Pugliese Godoy Bueno: equity of R$ 14.2 billion – source of fortune: Amil

4 – Flávia Bittar Garcia Faleiros: assets of R$ 11.18 billion – source of fortune: Magazine Luiza

5 – Maria Helena Moraes Scripilliti: equity of R$ 10.5 billion – source of fortune: Votorantim

6 – Lucia Borges Maggi: equity of R$ 10.4 billion – source of fortune: Maggi

7 – Marli Maggi and family: assets of R$ 10.4 billion – source of fortune: Maggi

8 – Ana Lúcia de Mattos Baretto Villela: equity of R$ 8.5 billion – source of fortune: Banco Itaú

9 – Gisele Trajano: assets of R$7.2 billion – source of fortune: Magazine Luiza

10 – Camila Godoy Bueno Grossi: assets of R$ 7 billion – source of fortune: Amil/Dasa