Forbes youngest former billionaire to be tried on suspicion of fraud

The founder and former executive director of startup Therans, Elizabeth Holmes, once the world’s youngest billionaire, will face trial, starting tomorrow, on charges of fraud and conspiracy at the laboratory testing company. With a promise of revolution in the field of clinical trials, Theranos achieved a $10 billion valuation even before its technology was manufactured and revealed to the market.

With its rise as fast as its fall, the startup entered the technology market, drawing the attention of the entire industry — including Silicon Valley — for the promises of high precision and the ability of the company’s devices to perform hundreds of tests for diseases using a small blood sample.

However, data showed that the company’s machines were only able to perform 12 tests in their analysis and not the promised hundreds. It was such a success that the company became inspiration for books, documentaries and even a television series.

To rebut the charges of fraud and conspiracy at the trial, the 37-year-old former executive director’s lawyers plan to claim that the client suffered “an Decade-old Psychological Abuse Campaign” by Ramesh Sunny” Balwani, her ex-boyfriend and former president of Therans.

According to Bloomberg, although the charges against Elizabeth are joined with that of Balwani, a judge decided to separate the judgments from the accused because the woman’s defense declared that she would suffer “stress and physical illnesses that will manifest themselves visually in such a way that she will not appear to the jury in her truest sense”. If convicted, Elizabeth faces up to 20 years in prison.

Documents attached to the inquiry by the woman’s defense further claim that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety due to her former relationship.

The founder’s lawyers also stated in the records that they intend to “present evidence that Mr. Balwani verbally devalued it and withdrew ‘affection if Is it over there it displeased him,’ controlled what she ate, how she dressed, how much money she could spend, who she could interact with—essentially dominating her and erasing her ability to make decisions.”

The lawyers gave examples of actions Balwahi took against Elizabeth, including: “monitoring her calls, text messages and emails; physical violence, such as throwing hard, sharp objects at her; restriction of her sleep; monitoring her movements; and insisting that any success she had was because of him”. Balwani denies the charges.

According to The Guardian, after articles with accusations in the Wall Street newspaper Journal about inaccurate results of the machines of the startup, a Therans started to do recall machines and withdraw their tests from the market in 2015. However, it was not until June 2018 that Elizabeth decided to step down as executive director and the company was dissolved in September of the same year.

The trial will begin tomorrow in San Jose, California, United States, with a jury panel composed of 12 people and five alternates.

Fortune from $4.5 billion to zero

In 2015, the fortune of North American Elizabeth Holmes was valued at US$ 4.5 billion (about R$ 16.2 billion at the time) by Forbes magazine. A year later, the publication decided to revise the assessment to a much lower value: zero.

At the time of the new announcement, Forbes explained that Holmes’ equity estimates were based on her 50% stake in Theranos, a company she founded after dropping out of college at age 19 in 2003. The company proposed using technology to make blood tests more effective, simpler and cheaper.

Theranos, however, has faced accusations that its tests were not accurate and is being investigated by several US regulatory agencies, according to the magazine’s publication.

In addition, Forbes said the company’s annual revenues did not reach $100 million. This information prompted the lowering of the estimate of Holmes’ fortune.

Forbes further explained, in 2016, that it consulted several analysts, who estimated that Theranos was worth around $800 million, not $9 billion, as previously thought. At that price, Holmes’ participation was practically worthless.