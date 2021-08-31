Forced to do ’15 to 20 programs a day’, Brazilian women are rescued from an exploration network in London

by

  • Ricardo Senra – @ricksenra
  • From BBC Brazil in London

Feminine silhouette

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The three Brazilians arrived in England in 2020, after receiving a “scholarship” for an English course that would last a few weeks

All steps monitored remotely by cell phone. A hidden camera in the bedroom and threats to send intimate videos to family members. Passport, documents and money confiscated. Contact with friends prohibited. A forced sex routine with 15 to 20 clients a day.

This was the daily life of three Brazilian women rescued from work analogous to slavery by the police, in northwest London, in a complex investigation that began in March of last year.

The case came to an end on August 9, when Shana Stanley, a 29-year-old woman, and Hussain Edanie, a 31-year-old man, confessed to crimes of control of prostitution and organization of travel with the intention of exploitation, involving the three Brazilian women and an English victim.

They were convicted and imprisoned – Edani received a sentence of 8 years and 2 months and Stanley 3 years and 7 months.