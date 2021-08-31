Ford creates ‘very gay’ Ranger to fight homophobia

Ford’s German division last week unveiled a Ranger Raptor pickup with a rainbow layout, shiny gold paintwork and pink hearts. The vehicle was used to combat the homophobic discourse of an Internet user on their social networks.

After the brand published a photo of a blue Ford Ranger Raptor, a netizen attacked the news and called the model “very gay”. In response to the homophobic comment, the brand posted animation of the truck being transformed into a shiny gold model with rainbow paint. “Actually, that would be a very gay Raptor,” countered the automaker.

And now, taking advantage of the LGBTQ+ Christopher Street Day celebration last weekend, the automaker took the custom copy of the paper.

Image: Disclosure

The model was parked in Cologne city center from Thursday until Saturday, along with a Ford Ka in the same layout.

Ford says it also used the opportunity to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its GLOBE network (the acronym for “Gay, Lesbian or Bisexual Employee” or Gay, Lesbian or Bisexual Employee in free translation).

The program has been in existence since 1996 and is committed to helping to encourage diversity and advocate for the needs of LGBT employees.

