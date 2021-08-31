Ford reaffirms that it remains in Brazil and confirms Maverick

In the figure of Daniel Justo, who took over the regional command of Ford, the American automaker reaffirms that it continues to operate in Brazil, after the closing of three factories (including Troller, naturally) and the reduction of the network.

Justo, who gave an interview to Folha de São Paulo newspaper, guaranteed that Ford remains in the domestic market and, to reassure those concerned about the brand’s situation here, confirmed that the Maverick pickup will arrive.

The Ford executive, now based in São Paulo, said that the average pickup made in Mexico arrives in 2022, but still on a date to be defined, but he highlighted the product’s qualities, which should focus on technology, dimensions and handling.

The Maverick is larger than the Toro, measuring 5.07 m in length and built on the Bronco Sport platform, ie a monoblock.

Around here, given the brand’s focus on the premium segment, the target should be to direct it to obtain greater added value and offset the cost of bringing it from Mexico, quoted in dollars.

So, you can’t expect anything beyond the 2.0 EcoBoost version with AWD traction for a steeper price. As Ford is leveling for the luxury market, the idea of ​​high volume doesn’t match that premise.

Justo also spoke about Transit and hybrid and electric cars, emphasizing connectivity to Ford Pass and other connected services. The executive even indicated the subscription as a means of purchasing cars.

The new head of Ford in Brazil did not comment on possible new electrified models, just confirming that there will be. In this, logic dictates that Mustang Mach-E is an option, as well as a future Hybrid version of the Bronco Sport.

Maverick is based on electrification, but it’s strange terrain that Ford is treading on in the American market, which may not work so well here. There will be no more compacts and sedans in the brand’s portfolio here.

About Troller, Justo didn’t want to reveal the brand’s destiny as industrial property, but he says that Ford has respect for the T4’s customers and assures that it will give full support to the owners after it closes down.

In relation to the structure of the company in Brazil, he mentioned only 300 hired engineers and the Tatuí test field, not mentioning the R&D center in Camaçari, which should be in the company’s hands.

Justo did not comment on the sale of the closed facilities or of possible interested parties. However, he reinforced that there is a good stock of parts for cars that are no longer made, in a volume greater than demand and will reduce the network by 100 dealerships.

[Fonte: Folha]