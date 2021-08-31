Fortaleza lends Carlinhos and Luiz Henrique to Botafogo

The clash between Fortaleza and Cuiabá-MT this Monday, 30th, at 21:30h, at Arena Castelão, for the 18th round of Serie A, goes beyond football. The duel is also the meeting of two different management models with positive results for both.

Leão do Pici, currently third-placed in Brasileirão, professionalized the club’s sectors by approving the remuneration of its directors, in addition to qualifying all departments and carrying out a comprehensive reform of the training center. According to the 12th edition of the Economic-Financial Analysis of Brazilian football clubs, developed by Banco Itaú, Fortaleza was qualified as a club with good management.

“It has the ability to understand its financial limitations, which helps in the efficient management of cash, thus facing the pandemic safely, without relevant debt, operating within what revenues allow. It closed 2020 with a condition above the average for Brazilian clubs” , pointed out the report.

During the pandemic, Tricolor managed to cope with the balance despite losing millions in box office and fan partner revenues. In 2020, it had a deficit of around 30 million, going from R$ 120 million in gross revenue to R$ 86 million. Despite the cost reduction in the football department, the entire staff was maintained.

Auriverde, founded in 2001 by former player Luís Carlos Tóffoli, reached Serie A for the first time in 2021 and has been doing a good campaign, occupying the 14th place with 20 points after 18 rounds. The Mato Grosso team bet on the club-company model to grow in football.

In 2009, the Dresch family, owner of Drebor, a manufacturer of materials and technologies for tire retreading, bought Cuiabá Esporte Clube and turned it into a club-company. The responsibility for the administrative and football areas became Cristiano Dresch and his brother, Alessandro Dresch, president of the team.

“The transformation of clubs into a company is a process with no return and in which we are decades behind when we look at what happens in Europe and the United States. The current model, of association, is proven to be bankrupt, and for that it is enough to look at the situation of several great clubs in Brazilian football. Cuiabá has been established as a business society for several years and, therefore, it can be said that it is one of the forerunners of this movement that now tends to gain strength”, says Eduardo Carlezzo, a lawyer specializing in sports law.

In Europe, several teams from major leagues adopt the club-company model, such as Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, current Champions League champions. In Brazil, only Cuiabá and Red Bull Bragantino have this system.

“Both (management model) are fundamental for the development of professional football. As in any company, the assets invested by the partners are responsible for management failures. This is the greatest incentive for efficiency. The club can think about going public and attracting investments with legal certainty, while associative clubs have great difficulty in medium and long-term planning due to the instability of periodic elections in which commitments of the previous administration are often breached without any major consequences, in addition to the increase in the queue of creditors”, explains Pedro Trengrouse, lawyer and specialist in sports management.

Despite praising the club-company model, Marcelo Paz understands that, at least at the moment, this management format is discarded in Fortaleza. “I believe that all models are always welcome, as long as they have good management. Today, Fortaleza has no intention of becoming an S/A. We have a management with paid directors, periodic strategic planning and professionals hired for all departments. a membership club with a business model,” he says.

