Free Fire: how to call a friend back at the “Tá com escort” event | Battle Royale

Free Fire hosts the event to call friends back “Tá com Escoante” until Saturday (4) as part of the 4th anniversary of the game. The action, which began on August 28, consists of inviting people who have been inactive for at least seven days in Garena’s Battle Royale to return to play and thus receive prizes. The rewards are the Beat Amplifier loot, 10 weapon tickets and up to 99 diamond tickets. Here’s how to call a friend back in FF and retrieve items.
Remembering that the game is available for free download on Android phones and iPhone (iOS), or on PC through BlueStacks emulators, MSI App Player and LD Player.
🎮 Free Fire Max: pre-registration for download starts this Sunday (29)
Check out how to call a friend back to Free Fire at the “Tá com Escoante” event — Photo: Reproduction/Garena
How to call a friend back to Free Fire
Step 1. On Free Fire’s home screen, access the “Friends” menu at the top right;
In Free Fire, click on the “Friends” menu at the top of the screen — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 2. Then, click on “Call back” to access the missions available in the event “You are with a companion”;
In “Friends”, click on the category “Call back” — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 3. Click on the other “Call back” button to check friends who have been inactive for at least seven days;
Click on the other “Call back” button to access inactive friends — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 4. After checking inactive friends, click “Invite” to send the link with your ID by apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook or Gmail;
Click “Invite” to send ID link to inactive friends — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 5. With ID in hand, the friend with inactive account must access the menu “Friends” and then “Call back” in Free Fire;
With ID in hand, your offline friend should access “Friends” and then the category “Call back” — Photo: Reproduction/Leandro Eduardo
Step 6. In the reserved field, he must enter the ID sent by the application and click on “Confirm”, for both of them to redeem the rewards available at the event.
Enter guest ID and click “Confirm” to access available rewards — Photo: Play/Leandro
Free Fire: See five tips to climb cover and play better