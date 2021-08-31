Free Fire Max will open pre-registration on the 29th of August

Garena revealed that pre-registration to play Free Fire Max will be open to the entire planet on the 29th of August. The game, which is an improved version of Free Fire, will initially be released for Android via the Google Play Store.

To register in advance, simply enter the game page of the Google store and click on the pre-registration button.

Free Fire Max brings improved graphics and exclusive features

Free Fire Max will be available through an app stadalone, separate from the original title. The main difference will be in its improved graphics, as well as new textures, animations and a reworked audio model.

Additionally, the game will allow players to customize the map within the app itself. Garena also promised that this version of the game will bring a more realistic map and more exclusive features not yet announced.

Garena promises full interoperability between game versions

Even so, the developers promise that there will be “full interoperability” between the two versions of Free Fire. This will be made possible by a proprietary technology known as Firelink.

Thus, you will be able to play all existing game modes with players who use the original version of the game. Other than that, you can still synchronize all your account data between the two games, allowing you to bring your progress with you to Free Fire Max.

The downside of this is that there won’t be an evolution in the gameplay of the title, which will need to be synchronized between both versions. With this, the game mechanics remain the same as implemented at the game’s launch, in December 2017.

(Source: Garena/Disclosure)

Minimum requirements include 2GB of RAM memory

The requirements to run Free Fire Max include 1.5GB of free storage space on your device. On Android, you only need 2 GB of RAM to run the game, but Garena recommends 4 GB for a better experience.

On iOS, you need to have at least an iPhone 6S, with the iPhone 7 being the company’s recommendation.