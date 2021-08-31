Gabigol debuts as a rapper and releases music with Papatinho and Choji

A forward for Flamengo and the Brazilian team, Gabigol can now also be called a rapper. Under the nickname of Lil Gabi, the top scorer makes a participation in the track “Sei Lá”, together with Choji and produced by Papatinho, which was released this Monday, when the athlete turns 25 years old. Gabi also took advantage of the 30th of August to open her official store. the Gabigol Store.

“If I’m on the field / Your defeat is certain”, rhymes Gabriel Barbosa on the track.

Check out the clip and lyrics for “Sei Lá”, by Lil Gabi, Choji and Papatinho below.

Overwhelming in his first year, in 2019, when he was top scorer at the Brazilian Nationals, Libertadores and hero of the continental title, Gabriel Barbosa has never participated in as many goals as he has been at this point in the season. There are 27 goals in 27 matches, in addition to five assists, which totals 32 direct contributions in the net – 1.18 per game and 29% of the 110 goals of Rubro-Negro so far.

Speaking of the brilliance in the Libertadores last season, in the current edition, Gabigol is the main scorer of the competition again, this time with ten goals (in ten games), that is, it is already a higher number compared to the year of the red-black title, when he made nine (in 12 games). Check out Fla’s key in the Cup here!