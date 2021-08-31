Gabigol releases music after doing a ‘hat trick’ in Flamengo’s rout over Santos; listen to the music

Gabigol’s moment of the season is being special, the forward is in a great phase, and over the weekend, against Santos, he scored three goals in Vila Belmiro and helped the Flamengo in the rout over the opponent by Brazilian championship.

And this Monday (30), on the day he turns 25, he releases the track “Sei Lá”, where he attacks from rapper on a track produced by the Rio beatmaker Papatinho. And it was this song that he asked for at Fantástico after noting the three goals. If I’m on the field, your defeat is certain”, says part of the lyrics.









“I already had this idea in my head, to create a song, of being able to participate in a recording. It’s something that catches my attention, I really like this creative process and I believe it will be a great sound. The guys will get tied up,” commented the forward.