Gabigol turns 25, wins birthday cake and congratulations with the Brazilian team in SP | Brazilian Team

Flamengo’s top scorer, Gabriel Barbosa is in a state of grace. After scoring three goals against Santos, in Vila Belmiro – in a 4-0 rout this Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship -, he received a special congratulations in the Brazilian national team. The player won a birthday cake for his 25th birthday and celebrated with his teammates in São Paulo.

– I want to thank you once again for the reception. To the staff too, to the chef for the cake. I am very happy to spend my birthday here with you. Again it is very special. We’re together,” Gabriel said, standing in his chair.

1 of 1 Gabriel Barbosa’s pie: in the background, Casemiro claps his hands in congratulations to the Flamengo player — Photo: Reproduction Gabriel Barbosa’s pie: in the background, Casemiro claps his hands in congratulations to the Flamengo player — Photo: Reproduction

First training with only 10 on the field

The Brazilian men’s soccer team started on Monday the preparation for the triple round of the World Cup qualifiers in September. In the first of three training sessions before the match against Chile, coach Tite carried out fieldwork with just 10 top players.

in addition to the defender Marquinhos and forward Neymar, who will only play on Tuesday, Tite could not count on nine other players in training at Corinthians’ CT Joaquim Grava: the full-backs Danilo, Alex Sandro and Guilherme Arana, defenders Lucas Veríssimo and Miranda, defensive midfielders Gerson and Edenilson and forward Gabigol. Worn out from their teams’ matches over the weekend, they performed light physical exercise and muscle regeneration work – the only exception being Gerson, who showed up later and stayed at the hotel.

So, Tite and his assistants worked with the goalkeepers Weverton, Everson and Santos, defender Éder Militão, full-back Dani Alves, defensive midfielders Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, midfielders Claudinho, Everton Ribeiro and Lucas Paquetá and forwards Matheus Cunha, Malcom, Vinicius Júnior.

The Seleção returns to training at the Corinthians CT on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Afterwards, he leaves for Santiago, the site of the duel against Chile, Thursday, at 10 pm.

+ Malcom sees himself better than the last time for the Seleção and remembers the golden goal: “It didn’t sink in”

Brazil still faces Argentina, on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and Peru, on the 9th, at Arena Pernambuco.

It is worth remembering that ten of the 34 players called up by Tite for these rounds will not show up.. Nine of them are active in England and have not been released by their clubs. Are they: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Raphinha, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus. The other one who was called by the coach, but will not join the canarian group, is Matheus Nunes, who was invited to play for the Portugal national team.