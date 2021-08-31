Gabriel Bandeira is silver in the 200m medley SM14

In Tokyo, Gabriel Bandeira never tires of winning medals. This Tuesday (31), the Brazilian won his fourth podium in the Paralympics. This time, the Brazilian won silver in the men’s 200m medley in the SM14 class (for athletes with intellectual disabilities).

The Brazilian turned second in the first 50 meters, butterfly style, and then dropped to fourth, when he swam back and breast, but accelerated in the last 50 meters, freestyle, and passed two competitors to take second, with a time of 2min09s56 .

“My strong point is the end of the race, I managed to distribute it well, even though I didn’t train much in the other styles. But I took advantage of the submerged one, which is my strong point and it worked,” said Gabriel, to SporTV, commenting on his reaction in the last 50 meters.

The gold went to Briton Reece Dunn, with 2min08s02, a new world record for the competition. The Ukrainian Vasyl Krainyk took the bronze in 2min09s92.

Before today’s final, Gabriel had already been gold in the 100m butterfly, silver in the 200m freestyle and bronze in the mixed 4x100m freestyle S14. And after advancing only sixth in the final, he won his fourth podium in the Paralympics.

The Tokyo performance extends Gabriel’s groundbreaking start to Paralympic swimming. After all, this is only his second international competition, and in the previous one, the European Championship, in Portugal, this year, he won all the competitions he competed in. At 21, the São Paulo native from Indaiatuba can still expand his collection of Paralympic medals, as he is registered for another individual event: the 100m backstroke of the S14 class, on Thursday.

Gabriel was a swimmer of Minas Tennis Club in conventional swimming when, in 2020, encouraged by his coach, he took tests that showed an intellectual disability. As a result, he became eligible for Paralympic swimming and changed teams to Praia Clube, in Uberlândia (MG), where he now lives and trains.

With this medal, Brazil now has 39 in the Tokyo Paralympics, 14 of which are gold, 10 silver and 15 bronze. Of these, 15 are in swimming, being 5 golds, 3 silvers and 7 bronzes.