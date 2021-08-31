Galaxy S22 wins launch forecast and mass production starts soon

While the market waits for the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, it is noteworthy that Samsung is already planning to introduce the Galaxy S22 line. The first signs began to appear at every point in the South Korean manufacturer’s supply chain.
This week, sources working with the company revealed that the mass production of the Galaxy S22 family should start in november. That’s because the official launch of smartphones should take place in early 2022, more precisely in January.
At the moment, Samsung is already producing some crucial parts for the assembly of the devices. This is being done to avoid possible surprises given the global shortage of chips.
For now, Samsung does not comment on the matter, but this greater caution with the Galaxy S22 line is the result of the bad experience that the company had with the S21 FE.
The shortage of chips has forced the company to postpone the launch of the affordable flagship, with some betting that the device will finally be introduced next week and sales begin at the end of the month.
As for the S22 line devices, users can expect Exynos processor with GPU developed by AMD, 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, 65W fast charging and 50MP main camera on all models.
