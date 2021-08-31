Galaxy S22 wins launch forecast and mass production starts soon

While the market waits for the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, it is noteworthy that Samsung is already planning to introduce the Galaxy S22 line. The first signs began to appear at every point in the South Korean manufacturer’s supply chain.

This week, sources working with the company revealed that the mass production of the Galaxy S22 family should start in november. That’s because the official launch of smartphones should take place in early 2022, more precisely in January.