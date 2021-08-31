Galo signs promise with fine of more than R$300 million

Atlético contracted a promise whose termination fine exceeds R$300 million. It is Kalani Almeida, 19, who signed a two-year contract with Galo.

Kalani, who started at the base of Fluminense in Brazil, has already been regularized and started training with the team in Cidade do Galo.

At 19, Kalani already had a contract as a professional with Boavista, from Portugal, the country where he moved at age 15. With a 50 million euros severance penalty for clubs abroad, the player did not hide his satisfaction for the new air and praised Atlético.

“After four years making my base in Portugal, now I’m going to face this challenge in Brazil, with Atlético, one of the biggest clubs in Brazil. I’m impressed with Cidade do Galo, a European Training Center, excellent structure, I’m excited and very happy for this chance in this giant and tradition club,” he declared.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.