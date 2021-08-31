Genshin Impact: Tips for Beginners on How to Catch Aloy

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

Genshin Impact is a game that soon celebrates its first birthday on September 28th. That said, many people have already invested hours and hours in the miHoYo title. However, one addition that will take place this week is rather notorious: Aloy, from horizon, will be obtainable for free by all players initially on PS4 and PS5 (and later on PC and mobile phones) from September 1st.

Because of this, many PlayStation fans should start playing Genshin Impact I wanted to see how Huntress Nora was represented in the free RPG – which was exactly my case and that’s why I decided to put together this article. Like Genshin Impact is an RPG and as such, full of mechanics and systems, I’ll try to stick to the basic that you need to understand to get to the point of getting Aloy.

That is, Genshin Impact It has much more content than is described here. Our focus is just on explaining the basics – having a place to start.

What is Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact is an RPG in the classic mold of Japanese RPGs. Developed by Chinese studio miHoYo, think about Genshin Impact like a traditional RPG. Forget it’s free with microtransactions, most of the game can be enjoyed as if it were a regular paid title.

The story is pretty simple and I won’t go into details, but you are the so-called Traveler who is looking for your brother (or sister, depending on your character’s chosen gender). The Traveler is accompanied by Paimon, a little being who is basically the comedic side of the journey. The general idea of Genshin Impact is that the story goes through different regions. So far there are three: Mondstadt, Liyue and Inazuma. The game will receive more as updates are released.

Until you get Aloy, you should only be concerned about Mondstadt.

How does combat work in Genshin Impact?

As said, Genshin Impact follows the classic style of JRPGs, but there are no random encounters. Personally, the combat system reminds me of the series Tales of but in real time. That is, you see the enemy across the map and go attack him – but without a screen transition or any surprises along the way.

In the beginning, the Traveler possesses the power of Wind. With it, pressing R2 (which can be held) triggers a power that can be used again after a certain amount of time. With ball you attack with the sword and triangle activates a stronger power and it takes longer to use power again. I recommend configuring the controls in the options in the way you like the most (I left the square as an attack and a ball to pick up items, for example).

To gain access to other elements, such as fire, you need other characters. The game provides access to them throughout the story, like Amber. Their gameplay also changes (Amber uses a bow instead of a sword), but the basics remain the same.

Do I need to spend money on Genshin Impact?

No. Money can be spent on prayers, battle passes and costumes. None of these have anything to do with getting Aloy and you don’t have to worry about them to reach level 20 of the Adventure rank (the only thing the game asks for in order to gain access to Aloy).

What should I do in Genshin Impact?

To get Aloy, your focus should be on doing the main quests and reaching the Adventure rank of level 20. The main quests are clearly marked in yellow on your HUD and they are the ones that, little by little, explain all the systems of Genshin Impact. Don’t worry, everything is given piecemeal and is well explained. The game doesn’t deliver everything at once.

Should I improve my characters?

Yes. Personally, I recommend evolving the protagonist and Amber. Each person will have a different opinion, but for the beginning of the game, evolving both, I had no problems. I even recommend saving XP books and other items to invest in Aloy itself, so if you’re playing on her own, it’s best not to keep evolving all the characters you have.

What is the Adventure Rank?

Adventure rank is a tier system that grows as you do things in the game. Understand: it’s not your character’s level (this grows with XP in a normal way, post-battle and using items that resemble books that give XP as well). It is a rank that increases when “exploring the world”. Complete quests, open chests, do daily quests… you’ll notice that almost any action in the game increases this.

What’s the easiest way to get to Adventure Rank level 20?

To get to level 20 that the game asks to access Aloy, you need to play about 10 hours. Here are some points for you to focus on:

History Missions: seems like something obvious, but the story of Genshin Impact is that it opens up the other mechanics of the title and also provides rank XP, so focus on that. If possible, try to finish the three acts of the Prologue (the entire Mondstadt region);

Open All Chests You See: in addition to helping with the platinum trophy process (if you think about it), the chests also give adventure XP;

in addition to helping with the platinum trophy process (if you think about it), the chests also give adventure XP; Adventure License: at a certain point, you will open the Adventure License. Available from the in-game menu, it’s a book that features in-game challenges like “putting three characters to level 40”. Completing each of these challenges, as well as an entire page (called a chapter), provides plenty of adventure XP;

at a certain point, you will open the Adventure License. Available from the in-game menu, it’s a book that features in-game challenges like “putting three characters to level 40”. Completing each of these challenges, as well as an entire page (called a chapter), provides plenty of adventure XP; Daily Quests: after a certain point in history, you can make the so-called Expeditions. It is an Adventure License tab. At 6:00 am (Eastern time), the server resets these missions. There are always four and quite simple. After completing them on the map, go to the Adventurers Guild (in the main town) and collect the rewards. This process generates a lot of adventure XP;

Anemoculus: scattered across the map are species of large blue drops that you can collect. Some are easy, some are more difficult. To see if you’re close to one, look for a white star on the mini-map. After collecting a certain number of these Anemoculus, go to a Statue of Seven and offer. The Statue, in addition to leveling up and offering things like more breath to your character, will also give you adventure XP.

Remember to go to the Adventurers Guild to get the rewards for each level you get, every time.

I made rank 20. Where’s Aloy?

Aloy will be available from September 1st. You will need to accept the reward from the in-game email (press Options and go to the left side tab) which will be there at first.

What else do I need to know?

As I made clear from the beginning, this article is only a “what you should know before playing Genshin Impact“. The game offers much more, but it doesn’t have a direct relationship with Aloy and that’s why I left it out.

Genshin Impact is a game that surprised me. It’s no lie that I’m playing because of Aloy being in it, but there were plans to play before – I just “procrastinated” and prioritized other games. With her arrival, I went headlong into Genshin Impact and I highly recommend the title – especially on PS5.

Tip for Amazon Prime Subscribers

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, redeem a bonus at Prime Gaming monthly in Genshin Impact! If not, subscribe here and try the subscription for 30 days at no additional cost.