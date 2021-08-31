Gil sees people ‘scared’ when shouting a catchphrase in the US

Gil teased followers by commenting on Americans’ reactions when he shouts “Brazil” in the streets of California. The catchphrase became known during the economist’s participation in “BBB 21”.

I think I will be expelled from the United States. People don’t have a sense of humor, I can’t scream. I was shouting ‘Brasil’ in the street, but they get scared. Everyone looks at my face, people are scared.

Gil do Vigor in a video shared on Instagram

Gil commented on American reactions to his catchphrase Image: Reproduction/Instagram @gildovigor

The Pernambuco native stated in Stories on Instagram that he was not ashamed and will continue using his staff on the streets. “What a situation, I can’t help myself,” he added.

Next, Gil told followers that he received an invitation to visit Instagram’s North American headquarters. “They want to meet me and we love each other,” he joked.

Today, Gil do Vigor also showed the hotel he is staying in in the US and commented on his first impressions after arriving in San Francisco. “From now on, it’s just something new and I’ll show you everything,” he said.

The ex-BBB arrived in the United States yesterday for his PhD. “It’s a beautiful place. I’m speaking in English, there are a lot of people here. I’m very excited,” he said in a video shared on social media after the flight.