Gilberto Gil’s daughter-in-law says she was treated and vents about the end of her marriage – Famous

the daughter-in-law of Gilberto Gil, Ana Claudia Lomelino, More known as meana, made a publication in your Instagram this Monday (08/30) to talk about the end of her marriage to the musician well gil.

meana and well gil have two children: Sun and Serene.

“A toast to couples who manage to separate in peace. It is impossible after these 11 years of relationship not to feel horror of every cowardice I suffered and accepted in the name of something greater {the love of art, the dream of the enchanted family and the trauma of separation from my parents} these cowardices pass before my eyes every time I remember that the ‘something bigger’ didn’t resist, it wasn’t enough.

This photo was another time when I was being deceived and everyone knew but me. Forgive him, life is not easy, but if I tell you you will ask: How did you stand it? They were stabbed in the back, in the worst ways, at the worst times. I’m not the type to prepare for stab wounds, I’m always believing in people, in the charisma of my sincerity, in the friendships I make, in my demonstrations of vulnerability, which I consider to be strong and powerful, always believing: now things will go change, now you will understand me forgive me, now I will welcome you the way I am! And within the covert embrace another sharp knife.

I’ll get over it, I love to forgive, but now I need to talk people, it was awesome. It’s angry to see how easy a male has to commit the greatest cruelties, there’s the indignation of not seeing anyone putting himself, of seeing so much swath around the rottenness. The sincere here mad and must be annihilated.

There is also, I must say, a huge disappointment with the great patriarch, a poet so profound that he seems to give in to the feelings of those close to him, give in an armored peace, give in, for example (!) to the superficial charms of a Roberta Bag of soulless corner that only looks nice when drinking an expensive wine. sad. I don’t know if you guys know, but Gil made a record for her. So good, good songs, but being Dad, I said Dad, by really interesting singers like Preta and Nara.

I know you’re pointing your finger and I know that’s wrong, especially when it comes to an 80 year old, this post should disappear in a little while, as did Ney Matogrosso’s wonderful nude. Old man that I keep admiring. I unburdened myself. And God is the love in which I forgive myself.”