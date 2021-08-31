Gil’s daughter-in-law, Larissa Manoela, Beyoncé and more cases of betrayal that were made public

The singer Ana Claudia Lomelino, known as motherana, said she was betrayed and vented about the end of her marriage to the singer well gil, son of Gilberto Gil.

“I was being tricked and everyone knew but me. It’s angry to see how easy a male is to commit the greatest cruelties, there’s the indignation of not seeing anyone putting himself up, of seeing so much rags around the rot. The sincere here is crazy and must be annihilated”, said the singer, this Monday (30).

Beyonce surprised with the controversial song “Sorry” from the album “Lemonade”, in which she says she was betrayed. And the singer’s husband, Jay-Z, took up the betrayal. “For many of us, especially where I grew up, men don’t know how to behave emotionally, especially when they are young. What they teach us is: Be a man. Do not Cry. Like you, I have a beautiful wife who was understanding and knew I’m not the worst I’ve done,” he said in 2018.

The case of betrayal involving Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank came to light when the model Carol Francischini she got pregnant and rumors surfaced that the actor would be the father. In 2014, in an interview with Marília Gabriela, he admitted his betrayal. “I banked, I took the exam, it wasn’t me and we’re happy as well. We learned a lot from this lesson,” he said.

Duda Reis and Borel have also gone through this. The extramarital affair, incidentally, was confirmed by youtuber and influencer Lisa Barcelos. Nego also assumed that he betrayed her.

Marcelo Adnet he admitted in public that he had betrayed Dani Calabresa. And there was no denying it since, in 2014, pictures of him kissing another woman appeared in the media. “I made a mistake and I regret it,” he wrote. In 2015, it was her turn to talk about the subject. “Think a drunk kiss spoils years of a happy relationship? We have years of love, partnership, lust. Everyone makes mistakes, gets drunk, does shit”, he defended. But in July 2016, new photos of Adnet hugging a colorful-haired woman became public, and months later they announced their divorce.

Larissa Manoela, who has already had a relationship with Leo Cidade, Thomaz Costa and João Guilherme, spoke about betrayal. “I have a history… But I think that everything I’ve lived through, I don’t regret anything. I think it made me who I am today. I have a lot of maturity and I became a better person going through all of this. So I’m not suffering, brooding and everything else,” he said.

