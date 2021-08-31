Glaidson’s wife received nearly R$1.5 billion in four months | Rio de Janeiro

Between December 2020 and April this year, the amount was paid in 273 transfers the company MYDZ Technology. The four letters are Mirelis’ initials and the company has only her as a partner.

Three transfers were also made from GAS to Mirelis’ personal account, in the total amount of BRL 15 million, during that same period.

The report states that the company MYDZ Tecnologia is also the target of suspicion for having “high turnover and above the registered financial capacity”.

Conversations intercepted by police show that Glaidson intended to intimidate journalists and flee Brazil

Mirelis is outlaw. On Sunday (29), Fantástico showed that the investigation that took Glaidson to jail generated more than R$ 38 billion (see the video above).

According to investigators, Glaidson was at the head of a company that promised, in a contract, 10% return per month to anyone who wanted to invest in bitcoins, in a clandestine financial scheme which attracted thousands of investors from all over Brazil.

Among the investors identified in the intelligence report obtained by the G1, they are football players, sports officials, religious institutions and even a former deputy.

Mirelis is suspected of heading the scheme for fraud to the national financial system alongside her husband.

The Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) are still investigating Mirelis for criminal organization and money laundering.

Since the 23rd, Mirelis has been in Miami. According to investigations, she entered the United States on a student visa. His name is on Interpol’s red broadcast as an outlaw.