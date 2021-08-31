Glaidson’s wife received nearly R$1.5 billion in four months

The Venezuelan Mirelis Yoseline Diaz Zerpa, wife and partner of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos at GAS Consultoria Bitcoin, he received more than R$ 1.4 billion from the company in just four months. According to a financial intelligence report obtained by G1, the amount was paid in 273 transfers to the company MYDZ Tecnologia, between December 2020 and April this year.

Also according to the report, another R$ 15 million were transferred to Mirelis’ personal account through three transfers made by GAS in the same period.

In the report, the company MYDZ Tecnologia is cited as a target of suspicion for having “high turnover and above the registered financial capacity”.

According to the G1, Interpol is looking for Mirelis. She and Glaidson are suspected of leading a scheme to defraud the national financial system using cryptocurrencies without authorization.

Last Monday (23), the Venezuelan fled to Miami after entering the United States on a student visa. Now her name is as an outlaw on Interpol’s red broadcast.

According to the investigations, the bank accounts of one of the companies and of Glaidson were used for R$ 38.2 billion, 44% of which in the last 12 months. The two move billions in the official financial system and in the cryptoactive market.

In addition, police discovered that Mirelis had issued orders to buy and sell bitcoins with an authorized broker. The situation, for police and prosecutors, shows that she was active in the system.

According to the Federal Revenue, the company GAS paid R$ 587.9 thousand in taxes despite having registered a movement of R$ 2 million.

