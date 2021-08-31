Goodbye by Luciano Huck makes Caldeirão win the best news of the year · TV News

Luciano Huck’s farewell to Caldeirão do Huck made the program conquer the best hop of the year: 15.7 points last Saturday (28) in Greater São Paulo. As of September 4th, the attraction will be called just Caldeirão and will be commanded by Marcos Mion. Angélica’s husband, on the other hand, will take over the extinct Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), which will be renamed Domingão with Huck.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Caldeirão do Huck also achieved an average of 27.9% share (participation) among the 56% of televisions turned on during the broadcast of the program, which aired from 4:09 pm to 6:46 pm, on Big Sao Paulo.

A survey made by TV news shows that the last most viewed edition of Huck’s attraction this year was shown on May 22, when the Caldeirão scored 15.4 points.

Also on Saturday, Império broke the reprise’s average weekly ibope record, with 28.9 points. It was also the best Saturday index of the special edition: 28.0.

Fausto Silva’s dismissal provoked a dance from the chairs at Globo, which put Tiago Leifert in a hurry to present the Super Dança dos Famosos, hired Mion for Saturdays and moved Luciano Huck to Sundays.

See below the audiences on Saturday, August 28, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.0 How will it be? 3.9 It’s from Home 6.4 SP1 12.9 Globe Sports 14.3 Newspaper Today 14.2 The Best of the Little School 13.0 if you play 11.6 Huck’s cauldron 15.7 in the times of the emperor 18.9 SP2 21.1 grab hold 21.1 National Newspaper 24.5 Empire 28.0 Paralympic Games track 13.2 Gonna Cola 19.4 High hours 11.1 Supercine: Soul of the Party 6.9 Owl 1: Paranormal Power 4.7 Owl 2: Almost Memory 2.9 Owl 3: The Animal Will Get 2 2.7 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.2 Religious 0.4 Brazil truck driver 1.0 Speak Brazil Special 5,6 Love school 3.7 Special General Balance 5.7 Adventure Cinema: Seeking 4.3 City Alert 5.4 Journal of Record 6.5 Genesis 5.5 Island Record 5.4 CSI Las Vegas 4.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.4 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6 Happy Saturday 3.6 Henry Danger 5.9 Raul Gil Program 4.9 Lassie 3.8 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 4.2 SBT Brazil 3.9 Chiquititas 4.8 I owe you this Brazil 3.9 Bake Off Brazil 5.4 Impressive News 2.9 Archer 1.8 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2.0

Source: Broadcasters