Goodbye by Luciano Huck makes Caldeirão win the best news of the year · TV News

Goodbye by Luciano Huck makes Caldeirão win the best news of the year

Luciano Huck’s farewell to Caldeirão do Huck made the program conquer the best hop of the year: 15.7 points last Saturday (28) in Greater São Paulo. As of September 4th, the attraction will be called just Caldeirão and will be commanded by Marcos Mion. Angélica’s husband, on the other hand, will take over the extinct Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021), which will be renamed Domingão with Huck.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media, Caldeirão do Huck also achieved an average of 27.9% share (participation) among the 56% of televisions turned on during the broadcast of the program, which aired from 4:09 pm to 6:46 pm, on Big Sao Paulo.

A survey made by TV news shows that the last most viewed edition of Huck’s attraction this year was shown on May 22, when the Caldeirão scored 15.4 points.

Also on Saturday, Império broke the reprise’s average weekly ibope record, with 28.9 points. It was also the best Saturday index of the special edition: 28.0.

Fausto Silva’s dismissal provoked a dance from the chairs at Globo, which put Tiago Leifert in a hurry to present the Super Dança dos Famosos, hired Mion for Saturdays and moved Luciano Huck to Sundays.

See below the audiences on Saturday, August 28, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 14.0
How will it be?3.9
It’s from Home6.4
SP112.9
Globe Sports14.3
Newspaper Today14.2
The Best of the Little School13.0
if you play11.6
Huck’s cauldron15.7
in the times of the emperor18.9
SP221.1
grab hold21.1
National Newspaper24.5
Empire28.0
Paralympic Games track13.2
Gonna Cola19.4
High hours11.1
Supercine: Soul of the Party6.9
Owl 1: Paranormal Power4.7
Owl 2: Almost Memory2.9
Owl 3: The Animal Will Get 22.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.2
Religious0.4
Brazil truck driver1.0
Speak Brazil Special5,6
Love school3.7
Special General Balance5.7
Adventure Cinema: Seeking4.3
City Alert5.4
Journal of Record6.5
Genesis5.5
Island Record5.4
CSI Las Vegas4.0
Speaks, I hear you1.4
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 4.6
Happy Saturday3.6
Henry Danger5.9
Raul Gil Program4.9
Lassie3.8
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin4.2
SBT Brazil3.9
Chiquititas4.8
I owe you this Brazil3.9
Bake Off Brazil5.4
Impressive News2.9
Archer1.8
SBT Weekly Newspaper2.0

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP