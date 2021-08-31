Graciele Lacerda abuses transparency and boasts a huge butt in Mexico: “Monument!”

Zezé Di Camargo’s wife said goodbye to Cancún in style with a bold click on the beach; Look

Is it a talking cat? Graciele Lacerda left Internet users with their jaws dropped on Monday night (30) when sharing a click worthy of their vacation in Cancún, Mexico.

Owner of privileged curves, the wife of Zeze di Camargo bet on an all-transparent beach getaway to enjoy the last hours on the coast and stole the show with his supercharged physique.

She made the bikini disappear in front of her large buttocks and caused a stir among internet users. “Note one thousand! I’m your fan!”, pointed one. “What a big girl! Too cute”, wrote another.

Last Saturday, she lived an unforgettable moment. Coladinha with the countryman, she appeared in a ruffled bikini and left her healed body in evidence as she dived into the cenotes that remained in Tulum.

“Thank God for being able to see this natural beauty. Enchanted by the cenotes”, she said that she visited one of the favorite tourist spots in the Mexican Caribbean.

Check out!

AT THE PEAK OF THE PHYSICAL!

Graciele Lacerda published this Sunday night (29) a very bold click on his profile on social networks where he appears powerful by the pool.

With a minimal bikini, lying down and with a drink in her hands, the beauty appeared very full.