Grêmio confirms contract termination with midfielder Maicon

The direction of Grêmio confirmed, late this Monday afternoon, the termination of the contract with the 35-year-old midfielder Maicon. The information was confirmed by reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, from Rádio Guaíba, in contact with the vice president of football, Marcos Hermann. According to the top hat, the decision was mutually agreed and the end of the bond, which would take place at the end of the year, was brought forward.

“His qualities as an athlete and as a citizen marked an era and made Maicon an idol of the Gremista Nation, being summoned to leave his feet immortalized on the sidewalk of Fame”, says a note published on the website.

The player, who has been in Tricolor since 2015, is one of the main leaders of the Grêmio dressing room, which won the Copa do Brasil, in 2016, and the Libertadores, in 2017. On social networks, the athlete had already been “anticipating” his farewell to Porto Alegre and guaranteed that it did not mean the end of his career.

Despite the glories at the Arena, the end of the captain’s passage turns out to be melancholy. In his last match, the player ended up dissatisfied with the Corinthians goal, fought with the referees and ended up expelled at the end of the match that ended in a new defeat and Grêmio maintenance in the relegation zone.

In his entire period, there were 248 games, 15 goals and 19 assists. In addition to the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil titles, the athlete won the Recopa Sudamericana, four editions of Gauchão and two Recopas Gaúchas.





See too