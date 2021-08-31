Griezmann by João Félix? Understand the behind-the-scenes of the ‘super swap’ between Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid and the chances of it working

O Barcelona opened negotiations with the Madrid’s athletic to make a “suprebate” involving the attacker Antoine Griezmann and the midfielder John Felix, according to the ESPN this Tuesday.

Last Monday, Barça saw Atleti reject a loan proposal by the Portuguese athlete at the time. This Tuesday, however, the mattresses reappeared in the negotiation, making a new offer, this time involving Griezmann.

João Félix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, acts as an intermediary in the conversations. Sources close to Griezmann told the ESPN that a return to Atlético “is not impossible”.

However, sources heard by the report stressed that it is “difficult” for Félix to leave the transfer window on the last day, as coach Diego Simeone does not want to lose him.

Atlético, for their part, would also agree to exchange midfielder Saúl Ñíguez for Griezmann, if Barcelona is interested.

Sources indicated to ESPN that the club blaugrana would not accept to allow the departure of the “Devil Blond” if he was not sure he would be able to hire another striker to surprise the departure of the French.

The report revealed in early August that the two teams had already been debating the idea of ​​making a “super swap” between Saúl and Griezmann. However, the conversations foundered due to differences in the athletes’ valuation.

At the time, the Frenchman was open to returning to Atlético, the club he defended when he was bought by Barcelona, ​​in 2019, for 120 million euros.

Simeone would like to work with “Diabo Bloiro” again, but, according to the sources, the Argentine wouldn’t want to lose João Félix either.

The French national team athlete was led for five years by Simeone in the alvirrubra team before going to Camp Nou, scoring 133 goals in 257 matches.

João Félix, 21, joined Atlético de Madrid as a replacement for Griezmann two years ago, being signed for €126m by Benfica of Portugal.

In two years at Wanda Metropolitano, he has scored 19 goals in 76 duels.

Saúl, in turn, is also of interest to Chelsea. THE ESPN he showed last week that the Blues went to Atlético to talk about a midfielder’s one-season loan, with an option to buy at the end. Manchester United were also watching.

Barça’s activity in the current transfer window has been severely limited by the club’s financial problems.

In a recent interview, the president coolie, Joan Laporta, revealed that the club’s debt reaches 1.35 billion euros (R$ 8.17 billion).

Sergio Agüero, Memphis Depay and Éric García all arrived for free as they were without a club, while right-back Emerson Royal, signed for €9m (R$54.46m), is expected to go to Tottenham for €30m of euros (R$181.54 million).

Meanwhile, young midfielder Ilaix Moriba is also expected to leave Camp Nou, going to Germany’s RB Leipzig for €20m.

Lionel Messi, Junior Firpo, Francisco Trincão and Konrad de la Fuente are some of the athletes who left Barcelona at this window, opening up salary space in the squad led by Ronald Koeman, who keeps asking for another striker to close his squad for the season.



