Gunshots mark last moments of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

1 hour ago

Credit, US Navy Photo caption, Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghan power, more than 100,000 civilians have been evacuated by the US

After two decades of military presence in Afghanistan, the United States ended this Tuesday (31/8, Afghan time) its total withdrawal from the Asian country.

According to General Frank McKenzie, “every single US military on duty is now outside Afghanistan.”

Since the Taliban Islamic fundamentalist group took power in the Asian country in mid-August, 123,000 civilians have been evacuated from Afghan soil by the US, McKenzie added. These withdrawn persons were American, Afghan or of a third nationality.

The Taliban and Washington had negotiated August 31 as the final date for the Americans to leave.

The US withdrawal was commemorated by Taliban members and allies in the capital, Kabul, where heavy gunfire was heard.

The United States began its military offensive in Afghanistan in October 2001, after attacks on the twin towers in New York, planned and carried out by al-Qaeda, also present in Afghanistan.

On Monday, McKenzie said the costs of these two decades for the US were “high,” with more than 2,400 Americans on mission dead since 2001.