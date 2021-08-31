Gunshots mark last moments of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

by

People boarding a plane with an American flag stamped on the back

Credit, US Navy

Photo caption,

Since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghan power, more than 100,000 civilians have been evacuated by the US

After two decades of military presence in Afghanistan, the United States ended this Tuesday (31/8, Afghan time) its total withdrawal from the Asian country.

According to General Frank McKenzie, “every single US military on duty is now outside Afghanistan.”

Since the Taliban Islamic fundamentalist group took power in the Asian country in mid-August, 123,000 civilians have been evacuated from Afghan soil by the US, McKenzie added. These withdrawn persons were American, Afghan or of a third nationality.

The Taliban and Washington had negotiated August 31 as the final date for the Americans to leave.