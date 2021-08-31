Gustavo Maia celebrates a hit with Inter and aims for a comeback: “Golden Opportunity”

Internacional lost the chance to touch the G-6 of Brasileirão by drawing last Sunday (29), with Atlético Goianiense, in Goiânia. With the result, Colorado parked in 8th place with 25 points. However, if the fan was irritated with the team’s performance, this Monday (30), he could celebrate a hiring made by the director on the last day of the transfer window.









After selling Thiago Galhardo to Celta da Vigo, from Spain, Inter announced striker Gustavo Maia. In a press conference this Monday (30), the professional said that he received a golden opportunity and has already warned coach Diego Aguirre that he is ready to act.

“I came from Barcelona, ​​I spent time at São Paulo base. I like to play left wing, right wing or centered. I have no problem with positions. I even played sideways. You can count on me for any position.” designed the striker, who says it’s a dream to play in the Colorado 7 shirt.

Very good positioning. But following Moses and Patrick is no longer possible — Rodrigo Ribeiro (@drigokingblak)

August 30, 2021





“It’s an emotion that doesn’t fit in the chest to be wearing the 7 shirt, which belonged to Taison and other great idols. I will honor this shirt with determination, willingness and a lot of focus”, concluded the player, who is loaned to Inter by Barcelona until December 2022.

Colorado returns to the field only on September 12th against Sport, on Ilha do Retiro. The duel against RB Bragantino, which would end the participation of the Gaucho team in the first round of the Brasileirão, was postponed due to the World Cup qualifiers.