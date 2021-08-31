Gustavo Maia says he is prepared and remembers his chance at Barcelona

Gustavo Maia wore the Inter shirt for the first time. Today (30), the 20-year-old forward was presented at CT Parque Gigante and said he was ready to debut. In addition, he recalled his time at Barcelona, ​​which lent him on loan until the end of next year.

“Barcelona lacked adaptation, lacked game rhythm. Now I’m ready to play at Inter. I’m having a golden opportunity at a spectacular club, with incredible players. It’s a golden opportunity to be here,” he said.

“I didn’t have many opportunities to play for Barcelona, ​​but I have the best expectations of arriving and playing here. I’ll work hard to get opportunities. My biggest goal is to make history at the club, and if possible stay at the club (after the loan).” , completed.

In Spain, he participated in matches for team B. In the main they were just training, but they have already left important lessons.

“My time at Barcelona lasted a year. I was able to learn a lot, with many players there. I had the opportunity to train with team A. It’s a very big club with a spectacular structure,” he said.

The announcement took place late this morning. Maia will wear the Colorado 7 shirt.

“I have a lot to learn from more experienced players, such as Edenilson and Guerrero. I want to evolve here and give a lot of happiness to the colorado fans,” he said. “I play for the wings or centered, I’ve even played on the side, no problem, you can count on me in any position. I’m a fast player who helps in marking and likes to score goals,” he concluded.

With a link already published by the Daily Newsletter (BID), Gustavo Maia is able to make his debut in Inter’s next match, on the 13th, against Sport.