Haircut prices vary up to 800% in BH – Economy

The services offered by the beauty salons in Belo Horizonte have returned with full force with the greater flexibility of the economy. At least as far as price variation is concerned. A male haircut can vary up to 800%, between BRL 20 and BRL 180, and a female haircut 600%, costing, on average, a minimum of BRL 30, and can reach up to BRL 210, depending on the location of the establishment . Same variation as for hair reconstruction, ranging between R$30 and R$350.
Even so, it needed more drastic measures, such as closing one of its two establishments, due to the rent, energy, and high value of products and cosmetics.
“They cut hair before or after work, or during lunch time. With all the trade closed, demand has practically stopped. Now with the return, we can notice the drop in movement, since many of them became unemployed, are at home, and they prefer to go to the nearest salon. We had some residents left in the Central Region”, he laments.
However, the maintenance of more balanced prices in relation to those charged before the pandemic, an effort to keep the clientele, according to some professionals in the field. Cristina Pereira de Oliveira, 42, hairdresser and eyebrow design, and Patrcia dos Santos, 26, also hairdresser, confirm that the return to activities was “so delicate” and many customers demand “impossible to offer” offers.
“With real hair, the search is more for the basics, a brush, a board. People are broke. We hope for a reaction in September, but also for people to become aware of this new strain that is circulating and to take proper care. maintaining the price before the pandemic, even with increases in creams, shampoo, nail polish, but if we increase the workforce, we will lose customers,” adds the professional.
Raquel Gonalves Pereira Santos, 18, musician, currently works in telemarketing. She says that due to the routine of work, study and music, she rarely attended the halls and during the pandemic and ended up taking care of herself at home. But it recognizes the need to resort to beauty parlors for “more accurate treatment” and also “to make us feel better cared for, as long as we have an establishment that provides us with this safely, with adequate distance, and respected health care. Salo tends to have agglomeration.”
The client claims to notice the increase in prices and that the impact of the pandemic has affected the sector. She considers that the services provided maintained an “average price, because if it is high, there is no customer and very low, the merchant will not be able to support himself.”
Rodrigo da Rosa, 33, owner of a hair care products and cosmetics store, works with national and imported products. They are creams and liquids for growth, treatment, chemical processes in general. Its portfolio of offers is around 30 products and admits that some have almost doubled in price. In these cases, the imported with the devaluation of the real. As for nationals, the increase reached, according to him, on average 15%.
Variations in prices for beauty services in BH salons
In addition to the variations of 800% in men’s haircuts and 600% in women’s and hair reconstruction, the Mercado Mineiro survey found that hydration is costing from R$35 to R$180, with a variation of 414%.
The platform also raised the variation of comparative prices in the months of August 2020 and 21st, noting the difficulties of the sector, which was completely paralyzed for a long period. The average price of the women’s cut rose from R$69.11 to R$83.21 (20.41 percent). The brush rose from R$34.67 to R$39.57, an increase of 14%. The average price of hydration increased from R$ 63.06 to R$ 76.85 (21.87%).
The service of manicure and pedicure from R$ 37.26 to R$ 41.48 (11%). The male cut presented an average variation between R$41.28 and R$48.06 (16.44%). And to trim or shave the beard, the citizen spends between R$ 22.50 and R$ 25.77, an increase of 14.53%.