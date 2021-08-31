HarmonyOS is already installed on over 70 million devices

Huawei’s HarmonyOS is at a fast pace of installation. According to data from the Chinese website ITHome, the platform has already reached more than 70 million devices in a few months of operation of the second and current version.

The mark would have been surpassed some time ago and, according to forecasts, the manufacturer would not be far from reaching 100 million models with the system installed. Despite still having a market and fans of previous models in some regions of the world, the company’s initial focus in relation to the system is in China itself.

Huawei officially announced the stable version of HarmonyOS in early June 2021. Based on Google’s platform code, this is the company’s official alternative to traditional Android, which the brand has been banned from using for two years because of fights political and judicial actions against the United States government.

resumption

The company’s strategy to make HarmonyOS reach as many models as possible was to make it available en masse to Huawei’s vast catalog: more than 100 smartphones and tablets can now switch to the operating system, including products launched a few years ago.

The manufacturer’s objective is also to insert the platform in smart watches and home appliances via the Internet of Things, such as sensors and lamps, including those from other brands.

Once the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, Huawei is currently not even in the top 5 of the biggest brands in the cellphone market.