Health launches SUS mascot for rare diseases at event with Queiroga and Michelle Bolsonaro – 08/31/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The Ministry of Health announced this Tuesday (31) a training program for health professionals from the SUS aimed at recognizing patients with rare diseases. The objective is that, once their case is identified, these people can be referred to the specialized service.

The initiative was announced by the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, at an event with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro. The pair also introduced the new SUS mascot, identified as Rarinha.

According to the Ministry of Health, the character will become part of the folder’s campaigns on social networks about rare diseases.

The training course will consist of video classes and can be accessed for free through the UniverSUS Brazil platform. The content was prepared by the Brazilian Society of Medical Genetics and Genomics in partnership with the Federal Council of Medicine, the Brazilian Society of Family and Community Medicine and the Tele Saúde Nucleus of Rio Grande do Sul.

“We need a public policy that can sustainably serve rare people. In a large country like Brazil, we need to engage in research to take care of these people,” said Queiroga during the launch.

Currently, according to the ministry, Brazil has at least 20 health establishments qualified as Reference Services for Rare Diseases. Patients can also seek care in Basic Health Units and medium and high complexity services.