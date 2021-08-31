Hefty! See how much São Paulo can receive for a possible sale of David Neres

São Paulo monitors the situation of striker David Neres, who may be leaving Ajax-HOL. That’s because, if the player is traded, the Tricolor will be entitled to up to 5% of the value of the trade, by the FIFA solidarity mechanism, since he was in the base categories of the club.

Last Sunday, the director of the Dutch club, Marc Overmars, admitted the possibility of selling the Brazilian, in an interview with ESPN Netherlands.

– The transfer window is still open for another two days, and anything can happen. There is real interest in players. At the moment, there is a lot of competition in our attack, so it would be nice if that (David Neres sale) happened. There is little chance of Neres staying – said the leader.

However, there are still no concrete proposals for the attacker’s exit. According to ‘Transfermarkt’, a website specializing in transfers, David Neres is valued at 27 million euros (about 165 million reais). If an offer in this amount arises, São Paulo would pocket approximately R$8.25 million for the negotiation.

David Neres has been at Ajax since 2017, when he was sold by Tricolor for 15 million euros (R$ 50.7 million at the time). São Paulo would still have 20% of a future sale, but the Brazilian team sold that percentage when the Dutch club acquired Antony, receiving R$ 32 million.