Helicopter and plane seized from drug trafficking are auctioned – News

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security will auction this Tuesday (31) goods worth R$ 2.2 million that were seized in operations to combat the drug trafficking and to criminal organizations. Virtual auctions take place in the states of Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina, Rondônia and Roraima.

Legal entities and individuals can participate in the auction. For this, it is necessary to register on the website of the Official Public Auctioneer of each state, check the respective links:

In Mato Grosso, a helicopter, valued at R$700,000, a plane worth R$500,000 and two pickups, worth R$69,300 and R$34.6 thousand, will be available. In the southern region, the state of Santa Catarina will have as its item a piece of land located in the Itaim neighborhood, in Joinville, in the amount of R$ 879 thousand.

Another state where an auction will be held is Rondônia, with seven vehicle scraps (four from motorcycles and three from vehicles), valued at a total of R$ 22.5 thousand. In Roraima, the list of goods also contains eight scraps valued at R$ 47.1 thousand.

The amounts collected will go to Funad (National Anti-Drug Fund) to finance actions to prevent and combat the drug trade in the country.

Service

Auction of goods seized by the Ministry of Justice

Where: Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina and Rondônia

Like: Online.

Check the respective links to register on the sites

Mato Grosso: https://www.balbinoleiloes.com.br/externo/lotes/30871

Santa Catarina: https://www.psnleiloes.com.br/detalhe-lote/36595/001/

Rondônia: https://www.leiloesaguiar.com.br/leilao/381/lotes

Roraima: https://www.wrleiloes.com.br/leilao/232/leilao-secretaria-nacional-de-politicas-sobre-drogas-senad-roraima