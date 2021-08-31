‘Holding up is a challenge’ · TV News

Lucas Selfie returned to Vila do Ilha Record to participate in the Team Test this Monday (30) and took advantage of the moment to detonate Nadja Pessoa. Before returning to the Cave of Exile, the presenter called the opponent “unbearable”. “Holding you up is a survival challenge,” shot the explorer.

The ex-Fazenda was chosen by the other exiles to compete for the Rubi team in the dynamics of the week, with the challenge of defeating Pyong Lee’s team.

“I wanted to calm a person who is very distressed since the beginning of the program, who thinks he is the victim of persecution, that everyone wants to go against him. Nadja, down there, we are not against you, we do not want to take you [para a Caverna do Exílio] because you are unbearable! We want to keep you up here for as long as possible because holding you up is the biggest survival challenge a person can have here,” shot Lucas.

In another excerpt, the presenter also highlighted that Pyong and Nadja form the perfect pair. “I’m glad you found someone as boring as you because you deserve each other,” he added.

In the deposition booth, the digital influencer vented about the rival’s attack. “The message from Lucas moved me, it made me very sad”, assumed the explorer.

Watch the following video:

After losing the #ProvaNaIlha, @lucasmaciel tell the @nadjaperson_ that putting up with it is the “biggest Survival Challenge. And Exile celebrates the attitude of the colleague. Keep watching at https://t.co/aETZz312g4. pic.twitter.com/8n20ClNKSP — Ilha Record (@ilharecord) August 31, 2021

