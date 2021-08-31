how much does the BRL 28 million premium in savings yield? Check it out here

This Wednesday (09/01), Caixa should draw the dozens of the new Mega-Sena contest, number 2405. The lucky one, if he guarantees the prize alone, will be able to grab the amount of R$ 28 million, with a view to that the prize is accumulated within this value range. But do you know how much the Mega-Sena accumulated in the savings?

In our article, we brought the yield estimate. Calculations were made based on the Selic rate (70%) for the first month in the savings account. It is worth remembering that the last Mega-Sena contest, number 2404, was held on August 28, 2021. The numbers drawn were: 01 – 19 – 35 – 40 – 47 – 54.

Nobody gets the six dozen right and, in this way, the Mega-Sena has been accumulated for the next draw. In the contest nº 2404, 43 people got the fifth and each one of them will receive BRL 49,870.87. Another 2,492 bets won the court and, therefore, must take BRL 1,229.33 each. Check out the broadcast of the last draw:

Mega-Sena: how much is R$ 28 million in savings?

If the player hits, individually, all six dozen Mega-Sena, he can receive approximately R$ 28 million. There is even the possibility of leaving the money in the savings account. The calculation to know how much the accumulated Mega-Sena yields can be done based on the Selic percentage (70%).

Currently, it is in the range of 5.25%. This means that the BRL 28 million prize could yield around BRL 85.7 thousand in the first month. It is worth remembering that bets can be placed until 19:00 on September 1, 2021, either through lottery outlets or through Caixa’s specific website.

Players can make a ticket of six to 15 numbers, with the minimum bet being R$4.50 per unit. The entire transmission of the draw may be followed through Caixa’s YouTube channel.

What is the chance of winning the Mega-Sena award?

The chance of guaranteeing the Mega-Sena prize varies according to the contest and the dozens played on each of the tickets, as well as the type of bet properly placed. For the simplest tickets, with only six dozen, the probability of taking the Mega-Sena prize is 1 in 50,063,860.

The information was disclosed by the financial institution itself. Now for tickets with maximum bets (15 dozen), from R$ 22,522.50, the chance of earning increases: 1 in 10,003.