How the Delta variant infiltrated a US elementary school – Health

An unvaccinated elementary school teacher infected with the highly contagious Delta variant spread the virus to half of the students in the classroom, triggering an outbreak that ended up infecting 26 people, according to a new survey by the CDC – Centers for Prevention and Control of Diseases.

The very detailed study, released at a time when educational institutions across the country were reopened, should intensify the debate on vaccination in schools. A number of school districts, including New York City, have already announced that teachers and school staff are required to be vaccinated.

Other cities should follow suit now that the Food and Drug Administration – FDA has given the vaccine full approval to do.

“The most important thing to do to protect students, particularly those too young to receive the vaccine, is to ensure that adults, including faculty and school staff, are vaccinated,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, who was not. involved in the report.

The report was one of three produced by the CDC focused on schools and children. In another study, researchers found more evidence that schools can be low-risk environments if several precautionary measures are combined. But that research was done before the Delta variant started to spread.

A third study focused on adolescent vaccination rates. Half of the children between 12 and 17 years old have received at least one dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus, according to the White House announcement. But this new study revealed that vaccination of this age group remains quite irregular in the country.

Together, these studies highlight how much scientists have learned about protecting children in schools and how much remains unclear with the new variant.

An outbreak occurred at a school in Marin County, California, in May. Neither the school, nor the employees and students involved were identified.

A teacher first showed symptoms on May 19, but worked two days before being tested. During this time he taught, without a mask, to a class of 24 students, despite rules that require teachers and students to wear masks in the classroom.

All students were too young to be vaccinated, as the vaccination permit was only authorized for children over 12 years of age.

On May 23, the professor tested positive for coronavirus infection. In the following days, 12 students also tested positive.

“I thought I respected its transmissibility,” said Dr. Lisa Santora, deputy health secretary for Marin Health and Human Services and author of the report, about the Delta variant. But his efficiency in going beyond the classroom “surprised and humiliated.”

In the classroom, the number of infected corresponded to the class chair map. Everyone in the first row tested positive, reaching 80% in the first two rows.

In the three rows at the back of the room, only 28 percent of students tested positive. “If the professor doesn’t have a mask, go to the back of the room,” said Edward Traver, a colleague at the University of Maryland Medical Center, in a Twitter message.

Six students from another grade at the school also tested positive. The cases spread to the community: at least eight parents and siblings of infected students, three of them fully vaccinated, also contracted the virus.

In a new study, researchers focused on the number of cases in Los Angeles, where some students and teachers took in-person classes last year, while others studied remotely.

Schools that have opened for face-to-face classes need to take a series of precautions, including symptom testing, wearing masks, physical distance and monitoring contacts. During most of the period between September and March – especially during the increase in winter cases – the number of infected was lower in schools, for both teachers and students, than in the county in general.

The findings are in line with previous studies that concluded that when schools bring together multiple protection measures, the numbers of those infected are often lower compared to schools in the surrounding community.

“The school is a safer place in many ways for the kids because it’s structured and supervised,” said Santora, a mother of two nine- and eleven-year-olds who returned to face-to-face classes this fall.

But studies involving precautionary measures taken by schools, including the one carried out in Los Angeles, were completed before the Delta variant began to spread. This variant is twice as transmissible as the original virus and is responsible today for almost all infections registered in the U.S.

Whether the same precautions taken earlier will manage to curb this variant in schools is uncertain and many educational institutions have opened without implementing the safety measures recommended by public health experts.

The number of vaccinees has increased in recent weeks as Delta continues to cause new infections, an increase in hospitalizations and deaths in the country. But parents are eager to send their children back to school when they cannot yet be vaccinated.

The FDA authorized vaccines for 12- to 15-year-olds in May, and as of July 31, more than a third of them had taken at least one dose, according to a CDC report. More than half of those aged 16 to 17, who were allowed to be vaccinated months earlier, received at least one dose.

But vaccination rates vary enormously across the country. In Mississippi, only 11% of teenagers received both doses of the vaccine, compared with 60% in Vermont, researchers said.

Dr. Westyn Branch-Elliman, an infectious disease researcher at Harvard Medical School, said in an email that he expected to see schools “more involved in promoting the vaccine to all who are eligible in the school community, adopting a structure within the school. especially for vaccination in order to improve access and alleviate difficulties”.

Clinical trials of vaccines in children are already underway. Pfizer indicated that the results will be available in September.

Translation by Terezinha Martino