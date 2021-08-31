How the Satellite Connection System for iPhones Could Be – MacMagazine

Earlier today, the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo brought interesting information about the infamous “iPhones 13”. More specifically, that Apple’s next family of smartphones would feature a communication system via satellites, which would allow them to send messages even outside the range of cell towers.

It all seemed to have been a misunderstanding that it would link to a new 4G/LTE band rather than an iPhone satellite connection itself. However, Mark Gurman (gives Bloomberg) provided additional information which indicates that the first version seems to be the real one.

According to the journalist, the new feature would focus on emergency situations. Also according to him, Apple has been working on this type of satellite communication technology since 2017, but it probably won’t be ready until next year.

Apple would be working on two resources to make use of this technology. The first, called “Emergency Satellite Message,” would allow users to send text messages to emergency services and contacts via the satellite network—when there is no cellular signal available.

The feature would be integrated into the Messaging app as a third sending option (in addition to iMessage and SMS), and messages would appear in a gray balloon (instead of blue or green). Messages, however, would have to be shorter and would automatically be sent to an emergency contact, even with Do Not Disturb enabled. Emergency services could be easily communicated, and it is possible that, in the future, the system will also be able to make calls.

The second resource would be a tool for reporting major emergencies such as air accidents and shipwrecks. The phone would ask what kind of emergency is happening, if it involves a car, a boat, a plane, a fire… if there are injured people or weapons involved and, of course, if rescue is needed. It would also be possible to send the user’s location and medical history (stored in the Health app).

Both features are, of course, dependent on satellite availability and local regulations. Apple itself created a mechanism that would ask users to stay outdoors and walk in a certain direction to help the iPhone connect to one — and it’s expected that, depending on the scenario, it will take a while before the connection is made.

Gurman also said that Apple is developing its own chip for this, which would replace Qualcomm’s — which should equip the “iPhones 13”. According to him, Apple has also studied the possibility of launching its own satellites into orbit, but that, for the time being, will be restricted to those of Globalstar.

In any case, Gurman raised the possibility that, while the next iPhones will rely on satellite-connection technology, the trend is that it will not be activated right away. Still, Apple’s plans could certainly change.